Ziro Music Festival 2025 to Honour Late Singer Zubeen Garg on Opening Day

Guwahati: In a heartfelt tribute to one of Assam’s most cherished singers, the opening day of the Ziro Music Festival 2025, scheduled for September 25, will honour the late Zubeen Garg.

Running from September 25 to 28, the festival is among the Northeast’s most anticipated cultural events, celebrating music, art, and heritage. This year, the organizers have chosen to dedicate the first day to Zubeen Garg, featuring performances of his timeless songs and inviting attendees to participate in singing his iconic tracks.

The tribute aims to bring fans and fellow artists together, reflecting on Zubeen’s profound contributions to Assamese music and culture. With the region still mourning his sudden passing, the dedication underscores the enduring impact of Zubeen Garg’s artistry across generations.