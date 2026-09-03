Zubeen Death Case: First Singapore-Based Assamese NRI Witness Testifies in Court

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: Marking a new development in the Zubeen Garg death case, Parikshit Sharma became the first Assamese resident of Singapore to record his statement before the fast-track court here. Sharma is a member of Assam Association, Singapore, and he was present at the yacht party during which Zubeen Garg went for a swim in the sea and later died under murky circumstances on September 19, 2025.

Today, Parikshit Sharma testified before the fast-track court as PW-115. Sharma has been summoned for further cross examination before the court for the second day tomorrow, i.e., Sep 3, 2026.

Following his deposition, Sharma told reporters "I deposed before the court. The cross examination hasn't ended and I don't want to say anything as the matter is sub-judice. I have been summoned to appear before the court for the second day tomorrow."

"We've come for justice. We have full faith in the justice system of India. I believe that the guilty, if they exist, will get punishment. We've been cooperating fully and will continue to do so. We're always with Zubeen da," Sharma added.

Parikshit Sharma had earlier, on October 13 last year, deposed before the SIT formed by the state government to investigate the untimely and tragic demise of Assam's heartthrob.

Parikshit Sharma, along with 10 other Assamese individuals of Singapore, were present at the yacht party during which Zubeen Garg took to the sea for a swim and later died under tragic circumstances. Other Assamese NRIs are also expected to depose before the fast-track court in Guwahati to record their statements in connection with Zubeen's unfortunate demise almost a year back.

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