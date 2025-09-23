Zubeen Garg: A Legendary Voice That Will Never Fade

Guwahati: Zubeen Garg, the legendary voice of Assam, took his last breath on September 19 in Singapore, leaving an entire state and a generation of fans in shock and mourning. Known for his unmatched musical talent, charisma, and deep connection with the common people, Zubeen was more than a singer; he was a phenomenon whose songs, performances, and persona resonated across borders and generations. From his soulful melodies to his heartfelt devotion to culture, people, animals, and nature, Zubeen embodied a life lived fully, creating miracles with every note he sang.

On September 23, Zubeen’s mortal remains reached Kamarkuchi, Sonapur, where thousands of fans, friends, dignitaries, and family members gathered to pay their last respects. The atmosphere was charged with grief and reverence as his final rituals began. The pyre was lit by his sister, Pami Borthakur, accompanied by Arun Garg and Rahul Gautam Sharma, marking the solemn moment when flame met memory. With every rise of fire, the haunting strains of Mayabini played, symbolizing Zubeen’s eternal spirit, as if the music itself carried him into immortality.

Amidst the tears and chants, Garima Garg, Zubeen’s wife, stood with a breaking heart, watching the love of her life being laid to rest. In that moment, she bore not only her own grief but also the collective sorrow of Assam, while holding onto the hope and strength to continue his unfinished dreams and legacy.

As the flames danced, the state remembered a soul “rich beyond measure” not in material wealth, but in love, kindness, talent, and the ability to touch countless hearts. Assam mourns the loss of its icon, yet the memory, music, and impact of Zubeen Garg will forever remain in the hearts of millions. The people of Assam now carry the responsibility of keeping his legacy alive, chanting in unison: “Joi Zubeen Daa.”