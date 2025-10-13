Top Headlines

Zubeen Garg Death Probe: SIT Recovers Video Footage Showing Singer’s Final Moments

Deleted files retrieved from devices linked to Amritprabha; footage may hold key evidence in investigation.
Screengrab from the circulated video of late music icon Zubeen Garg's last moments in Singapore
Published on

Guwahati: In a major breakthrough in the ongoing investigation into the death of singer-actor Zubeen Garg, the Special Investigation Team (SIT) has recovered video footage capturing the artiste’s final moments, officials confirmed.

The files, which had been deleted earlier, were retrieved by cyber experts from devices linked to Amritprabha. Investigators believe the recovered footage could provide crucial insights into the circumstances surrounding Garg’s mysterious death in Singapore.

The SIT is currently examining the footage to verify its authenticity and sequence of events as part of the ongoing probe.

