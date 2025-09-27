Top Headlines

Zubeen Garg Lives On: Manipuri Basti Women Light Up Kahilipara with Tribute

Over 100 women from Manipuri Basti pay moving tribute at Kahilipara, honouring the icon who sang for unity and justice.
Women's from Meira Paibi association of Manipur Basti paid tribute to Zubeen garg
Published on

Guwahati: In an emotional gathering that echoed with prayers and memories, over a hundred women from the Meira Paibi Association of Manipuri Basti, Guwahati, paid their heartfelt tribute to the late musical maestro Zubeen Garg at his Kahilipara residence.

Carrying candles, flowers, and songs from his timeless repertoire, the women assembled to honour the man who not only shaped Assam’s music but also stood as a symbol of cultural unity and social voice. Many shed tears as they recalled Zubeen’s unwavering support for marginalized communities, including the Manipuri diaspora in Assam.

“Zubeen da was more than a singer, he was our voice, our pride,” said one of the association leaders, her voice breaking with emotion.

The poignant event served as both a remembrance and a reminder of the unifying power of music. Even in death, Zubeen Garg continues to inspire generations across communities and cultures.

His melodies live on in hearts, in voices, and in every tear shed in gratitude.

Zubeen Garg
Meira Paibi Association

