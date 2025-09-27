Zubeen Garg Lives On: Manipuri Basti Women Light Up Kahilipara with Tribute

Guwahati: In an emotional gathering that echoed with prayers and memories, over a hundred women from the Meira Paibi Association of Manipuri Basti, Guwahati, paid their heartfelt tribute to the late musical maestro Zubeen Garg at his Kahilipara residence.

Carrying candles, flowers, and songs from his timeless repertoire, the women assembled to honour the man who not only shaped Assam’s music but also stood as a symbol of cultural unity and social voice. Many shed tears as they recalled Zubeen’s unwavering support for marginalized communities, including the Manipuri diaspora in Assam.