Post Malone pays tribute to Zubeen Garg at Guwahati show

American pop star Post Malone is currently in India, and for the first time ever, the pop star performed in Guwahati, Assam.

Post Malone, a known artist of hip-hop, R&B, pop, country, and rock, and who has given hits like Sunflower, Rockstar, Circles, and Congratulations, performed in Guwahati for the first time ever on Dec 8, 2025. And, recently, the singer paid tribute to the legendary singer Zubeen Garg, who has recently passed away.

Zubeen Garg, one of the legendary singers of the Northeast, passed away on Sept 19, 2025, in Singapore. However, the audience that came to Post Malone’s concert had a brief emotional moment when the Grammy-winning singer gave a shout-out to the late singer.

During his concert, Malone, to the surprise of everyone, said while interacting with the audience, “To be in the home of the great legendary Zubeen tonight, ladies and gentlemen. I just hope everyone’s having an amazing day and an amazing night. My name is Austin Richard Post, and I’ve come to play some street songs.”

Malone’s tribute to Zubeen received huge applause from the fans. Videos from last night’s event are going viral across the internet with Garg’s fans going gaga.

Born as Austin Richard Post, the famous singer performed at Assam’s Khanapara Veterinary College ground, and thousands of people were in attendance. (Agencies)

Also Read: Bollywood icon Dharmendra remembered on 90th birth anniversary