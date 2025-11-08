Zubeen Garg’s death probe: SIT records statements of key individuals

Staff Reporter

Guwahati: The SIT probing Zubeen Garg’s death continued to record statements. Today, several more people associated with Zubeen were summoned, and their statements were recorded. A few of them have been asked to appear again before the SIT of Assam Police at a future date.

The general secretary of the Zubeen Fan Club, Piku Borgohain, appeared before the SIT today. After Zubeen’s death in Singapore, his musician and a member of his group that went to Singapore, Shekhar Jyoti Gowami, returned to Guwahati, and, subsequently, a chat on WhatsApp occurred between Borgohain and Shekhar. During the chat, Shekhar disclosed some facts related to Zubeen, and the chat later went viral on social media. It also caught the eyes of the SIT, and Borgohain was summoned to appear for questioning regarding that particular chat. Today, Borgohain submitted the details of the chat to the SIT. He was asked to appear again on Monday.

On Friday, former manager of Zubeen, Tarsame Mittal, and one of the producers of the deceased singer’s final film, Roi Roi Binale, Shyamantak Gautam, also appeared before the SIT.

Tarsame Mittal, who managed Zubeen Garg’s professional affairs for quite some time, was replaced by Siddharth Sharma, now in judicial custody following the unusual death of Zubeen. Reportedly, Sharma’s entry into Zubeen Garg’s management circle came through Mittal’s recommendation. There are reasons to believe that the two share a close professional relationship.

Also Read: PM Modi inaugurates commemoration of 150 years of ‘Vande Mataram’