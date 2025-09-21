Zubeen Garg’s Mortal Remains Arrive in Kahilipara; Family Pays Final Private Tribute

Guwahati: Zubeen Garg’s cortege has reached his residence in Guwahati’s Kahilipara, where his family is paying their final private tribute to the beloved singer. The mortal remains are expected to stay at the residence for about an hour, allowing relatives to bid him a personal farewell before the public homage at Sarusajai.

The music legend’s body arrived at Lokpriya Gopinath Bordoloi (LGBI) Airport early this morning and was received by a massive gathering of mourners. Fans lined the streets from the airport to Kahilipara, forming a moving sea of grief and devotion.

After the family farewell, Zubeen’s cortege will proceed through Guwahati towards the Arjun Bhogeswar Baruah Sports Complex in Sarusajai. Fans are walking alongside the procession from all directions, and due to the overwhelming crowds, the cortege’s journey is currently running behind schedule. Lakhs are expected to gather at Sarusajai to pay homage to the singer whose music defined Assam’s cultural heartbeat.