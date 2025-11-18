Zubeen's 53rd Birth Anniversary Marked with Emotional Tributes and Welfare Services

Keeping with Zubeen’s kind and generous spirit, winter garments were distributed to 53 underprivileged people during the programme. The organisers said this was their way of honouring the artist, who often extended help to the needy without seeking attention.

The event became even more touching with the presence of two of Zubeen Garg’s childhood friends and his childhood teacher, Mithu Miss. They shared stories from his early days how cheerful, talented and full of dreams he was even as a young boy. Their heartfelt words added a personal touch to the gathering and reminded people of the human side of the star they adored.

On the other hand, in Hailakandi district, the day was marked with a blood donation camp organised by the Hailakandi District Administration along with the Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha. The camp took place at the Town Hall auditorium and saw active participation from BJP leaders, local personalities and young volunteers. Many came forward to donate blood as a tribute to Zubeen Garg, whose humanitarian work inspired countless people across Assam. The day became a collective expression of admiration for Zubeen Garg, a celebration of his art, his legacy, and the indelible mark he has left on the hearts of millions.