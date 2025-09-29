Zubeen’s Safety Was Ignored: Garima Garg Demands Justice

Guwahati: Garima Saikia Garg, wife of late music icon Zubeen Garg, has appealed for justice, highlighting serious concerns over negligence surrounding her husband’s untimely death. She expressed gratitude to his supporters, saying, “I am thankful to everyone who has stood by me during these difficult times. I hope people continue to support and love him in the same way in the future.”

Garima emphasized that Zubeen had many aspirations for youth, society, and the environment. “Although he has left us, I will do my best to fulfil his dreams,” she said, noting his deep respect for nature and the strength he drew from his fans and the people of Assam.

She voiced concern about the circumstances of his death in Singapore on September 19. “I want to know what exactly happened and why on the day of his accident,” she said, adding that she had immediately tried to contact Zubeen’s manager, Siddharth Sharma, and others present, but was unable to reach them. She noted that despite repeated requests, those present did not provide clarity at the time, though videos and photos of Zubeen later surfaced online.

Regarding Shyamkanu Mahanta, Garima avoided direct comment but questioned the arrangements made for her husband. “He took Zubeen under his responsibility but did not ensure proper care. There was no medical assistance or security, and I doubt he even managed Zubeen’s diet. Those present, including his manager Siddharth, failed to notice how exhausted Zubeen was and did not stop him from swimming. They should have intervened, it was their responsibility to ensure his safety,” she said.

She praised the unity of Zubeen’s supporters and the people of Assam, who, despite differences in religion, caste, and creed, have come together to seek justice and honour his legacy.

On the subject of Zubeen’s musical film Roi Roi Binale, Garima revealed that post-production work is underway and that the film is expected to release on October 31 as planned.

Garima expressed confidence that justice will be served. “The people of Assam and the police have been fighting for Zubeen’s justice since day one. I believe the government will take this case seriously. I have also been in contact with the Singapore police, and the Assam police have been actively investigating. I hope the truth comes to light,” she said.

She added that she has filed an FIR against all individuals present during the incident, asserting that videos of Zubeen’s last moments indicate gross negligence. Reports suggest Zubeen, already exhausted, went swimming without a life jacket, leading to the tragic outcome.