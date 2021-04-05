Jabbar Ali from Gauripur constituency: Early Life, Education, Controversy & Political Career

Jabbar Ali Candidate's Gender Party Constituency Male Janata Dal (United) Gauripur

Early Life:

Jabbar Ali is the son of Boytulla Sheikh. He is 34 years old and is a resident of Uchita, Golakganj in Dhubri district.

Education:

Jabbar Ali received his M.A degree from Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) in the year 2017.

Career & Political Life:

Jabbar Ali is contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 as a candidate of Janata Dal (United). He is contesting from the Gauripur constituency.