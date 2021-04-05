Jabbar Ali from Gauripur constituency: Early Life, Education, Controversy & Political Career

|
Jabbar Ali
|
Candidate's Gender
|
Party
|
Constituency
|
Male
|
Janata Dal (United)
|
Gauripur
Early Life:
Jabbar Ali is the son of Boytulla Sheikh. He is 34 years old and is a resident of Uchita, Golakganj in Dhubri district.
Education:
Jabbar Ali received his M.A degree from Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) in the year 2017.
Career & Political Life:
Jabbar Ali is contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 as a candidate of Janata Dal (United). He is contesting from the Gauripur constituency.