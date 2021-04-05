 Top
Begin typing your search above and press return to search.

Jabbar Ali from Gauripur constituency: Early Life, Education, Controversy & Political Career

Know About Jabbar Ali political life, educational qualification, biography, early life & much from The Sentinel.

Jabbar Ali from Gauripur constituency: Early Life, Education, Controversy & Political Career

Sentinel Digital DeskBy : Sentinel Digital Desk

  |  5 April 2021 8:42 AM GMT


Jabbar Ali

Candidate's Gender

Party

Constituency

Male

Janata Dal (United)

Gauripur

Early Life:

Jabbar Ali is the son of Boytulla Sheikh. He is 34 years old and is a resident of Uchita, Golakganj in Dhubri district.

Education:

Jabbar Ali received his M.A degree from Indira Gandhi National Open University (IGNOU) in the year 2017.

Career & Political Life:

Jabbar Ali is contesting the Assam Assembly elections 2021 as a candidate of Janata Dal (United). He is contesting from the Gauripur constituency.


Jabbar Ali Jabbar Ali biography Jabbar Ali political career 
Sentinel Digital Desk
Sentinel Digital Desk
    Next Story
    Similar Posts
    X
    X