19 Assam Police Personnel Receive Union Home Minister’s Medal for Excellence in Investigation 2026

Guwahati: A total of 19 Assam Police personnel have been selected for the Kendriya Grihmantri Dakshata Padak (Union Home Minister’s Medal) for 2026, announced by the Ministry of Home Affairs on 31st October , coinciding with the birth anniversary of Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel.

The awardees have been recognised for their contributions to policing, special operations and investigation. The announcement is part of a nationwide list of 490 personnel from various states, Union Territories, Central Armed Police Forces (CAPFs) and Central Police Organisations (CPOs).

As per national breakdown, 358 personnel have been recognised for Special Operations, including the 19 Assam Police personnel, while 123 have received the medal for Excellence in Investigation and nine for their contributions to Forensic Science.

Among the Assam awardees are Commissioner of Police Pranav Kumar Pegu, senior police officer Kalyan Kumar Pathak and Additional Superintendents of Police Anurag Sharma, Rozy Talukdar and Kamalesh Singh.

The list also includes Inspectors Bikram Basumatary, Kapil Pathak and Rohit Das; Sub-Inspectors Ankhumi Kalita, Daisy Nath, Jitumoni Rabha, Pranabjyoti Bhattacharyya and Ahmed Ali; Assistant Sub-Inspector Kamal Boro; and Lance Naik Bakul Medhi.

Inspector Kapil Pathak, Officer-in-Charge of Basistha Police Station, has also been recognised for his work in the Special Operations Branch.

The Union Home Minister’s Medal aims to acknowledge professional excellence and encourage high standards of performance among personnel involved in policing, investigation, special operations and forensic science.

The recognition brings national attention to the contributions of Assam Police personnel across different ranks and operational responsibilities.