African Swine Fever Outbreak Triggers Pork Trade Ban in Tinsukia

Tinsukia: A major outbreak of African Swine Fever (ASF) in Upper Assam has prompted government to launch emergency containment measures after Ouguri village under Rupai Siding in the Doomdooma Development Block of Tinsukia district was identified as the epicentre of the infection.

Following official confirmation of the outbreak, the district administration and veterinaries have initiated strict control measures, including the large-scale culling of pigs and a complete ban on pork-related commercial activities in the affected area.

The measures have been implemented under the National Action Plan for the Control, Containment and Eradication of African Swine Fever, in accordance with an order issued by the District Commissioner (Revenue and Disaster Management), Tinsukia, on 8th June.

The District Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department has declared Ouguri village the focal point of the outbreak. A one-kilometre radius around the village has been designated as an infected zone, where culling operations, sanitation drives and disinfection measures are currently underway. In addition, a 10-kilometre surveillance zone has been established to closely monitor any potential spread of the disease.

As part of the containment strategy, a time-bound culling operation is being carried out from 9th to 11th June under the supervision of veterinary teams and senior officials to ensure strict compliance with prescribed protocols.

The district administration has also imposed a 30-day ban on the sale, transport and trade of pigs and pork products across the Doomdooma Co-District. The restrictions extend to inter-district transportation as well as routes connecting neighbouring Arunachal Pradesh.

Government have clarified that ASF does not pose a threat to human health. However, the highly contagious disease can devastate pig populations, making rapid containment essential to safeguard livestock and protect the livelihoods of pig farmers in the region.