Assam Doesn't Need Flood Aid from Abroad: Himanta on Meghranjani's London Fundraiser

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Wednesday said there is no need to seek financial assistance abroad for the state's flood victims, amid the controversy over actress and Kathak dancer Meghranjani Medhi's fundraising street performance in London.

Addressing the media, Sarma said the Assam government is capable of supporting flood-affected people without appealing for donations overseas.

"I hesitate even to seek funds from Delhi, let alone London. We are capable of helping our flood-affected people, and the government will provide all necessary assistance," the Chief Minister said.

He added that while voluntary contributions from people who wish to donate after learning about Assam's flood situation are welcome, actively seeking donations abroad is not required.

The remarks came after Meghranjani Medhi organised a fundraising street performance in London along with her husband, actor Neel Das, and a student. The team performed Kathak and Dr Bhupen Hazarika's iconic song 'Manuhe Manuhor Babe' to raise funds for flood-affected families in Assam.

The initiative sparked mixed reactions on social media, with some praising the effort and others criticising it for seeking donations outside the country.

Amid the controversy, Medhi released a video statement clarifying that the event was a small humanitarian initiative aimed at helping flood victims through art.

Rejecting criticism that the fundraiser amounted to "begging", she said street performances, or "busking", are a recognised practice in London and were conducted with a valid licence. She also said the programme helped spread awareness about Assam's flood crisis among international visitors, who contributed voluntarily through a QR code.

Medhi further said funds raised through the London event, her NGO Sur Sangam, and professional workshops would be used for flood relief. She appealed to the public to move beyond the controversy and focus on supporting those affected by the floods.