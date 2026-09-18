Assam: Fire Breaks Out Near District Industries Office in Diphu

Guwahati: Today, fire broke out near the District Industries and Commerce Office in Diphu, , triggering panic in the area after several LPG cylinders reportedly exploded in the blaze. As per information, the fire spread rapidly and engulfed several residential houses in the locality. Multiple families were reportedly affected, with their homes completely gutted in the fire.

Several cooking gas cylinders reportedly exploded as the fire intensified, further aggravating the situation and causing panic among residents.

Fire Brigade and emergency services were deployed to the area and worked to bring the blaze under control. People were also seen moving away from the affected area as efforts continued to contain the fire. The exact cause of the fire is not yet confirm

No casualties or injuries have been reported so far. Further details are awaited