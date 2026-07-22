Assam Flood: Badruddin Ajmal Announces Rs 1 Crore Flood Relief Assistance, to Visit Affected Districts

Guwahati: All India United Democratic Front (AIUDF) chief Badruddin Ajmal has announced flood relief assistance of up to Rs 1 crore for people affected by the ongoing floods in Assam, including an immediate allocation of Rs 50 lakh through the Ajmal Foundation.

Addressing the media, Ajmal said the flood situation in the state has worsened, with several rivers and tributaries flowing above the danger mark, leading to large-scale inundation and displacement across multiple districts.

The Ajmal Foundation has earmarked Rs 50 lakh for immediate relief measures, and its volunteers have already started distributing cooked food, dry rations and other essential supplies in flood-affected areas of Upper Assam.

Ajmal is scheduled to visit the flood-hit districts of Sivasagar, Charaideo and Jorhat on Wednesday to assess the situation on the ground and oversee the ongoing relief work.

He said the total relief assistance could be increased to Rs 2 crore depending on the extent of the damage and the evolving flood situation.

Ajmal assured that the foundation would extend support to affected families without considering political affiliations.