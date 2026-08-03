Assam Govt Announces Rs 112 Crore Flood Relief Package for Over 60,000 Families

Guwahati: Assam Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma on Monday announced the release of the first instalment of interim flood relief, with the state government sanctioning Rs 112 crore to provide immediate financial assistance to families affected by the recent floods.

Under the relief package, each eligible flood-affected household will receive Rs 15,000 as interim assistance. The first phase will benefit over 60,000 families across the worst-hit districts of Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat, with the number of beneficiaries likely to increase to around 75,000 after further verification.

Sharing district-wise details, the Chief Minister said more than 35,000 families in Sivasagar, over 19,000 in Charaideo, more than 4,000 in Jorhat and over 2,000 in Golaghat will receive the first instalment. He added that the government will continue assessing flood-hit areas and include more eligible families as the damage survey progresses.

In another relief measure, Sarma announced additional support for displaced families in Sivasagar and Charaideo who remain unable to return to their homes. Families still staying in relief camps or temporary shelters by August 9 will receive an additional Rs 10,000 from August 10.

The Chief Minister also said a detailed ground-level assessment of losses in Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat will begin on August 10. The survey will cover damage to houses, crops, livestock and other losses, after which compensation and financial assistance will be disbursed to eligible beneficiaries as per government norms.

Apart from flood relief, Sarma announced that the state government has released its share of the subsidy under the PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana, paving the way for eligible households to receive financial support for installing rooftop solar systems and reducing electricity expenses.

The announcements come as the Assam government intensifies relief, rehabilitation and recovery efforts in Upper Assam following the recent floods, which caused widespread damage to homes, farmland and public infrastructure.