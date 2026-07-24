Assam: Indian Air Force Commandos Rescue Flood-Hit Residents in Sivasagar's Gayan Gaon

SIVASAGAR, July 23: The Indian Air Force launched a rescue operation on Thursday morning to evacuate residents stranded by floodwaters in Gayan Gaon under Joysagar in Assam's Sivasagar district.

An Air Force helicopter carrying commandos was deployed to airlift people trapped after rising floodwaters inundated the area. The operation was carried out as road connectivity remained disrupted and several families were left marooned.

The visuals from the rescue showed the helicopter hovering low over the flooded village as Air Force personnel prepared to evacuate stranded residents to safer locations.

The Indian Air Force has been assisting civil authorities in rescue and relief efforts across flood-affected parts of Assam as the state continues to battle severe flooding triggered by incessant monsoon rains.

Authorities are continuing rescue operations in the affected areas, with more evacuations expected depending on the flood situation.