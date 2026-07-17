Basistha Police Crack Public Property Theft Case in 12 Hours

Guwahati: The Basistha Police solved a public property theft case within 12 hours of the crime, arresting three people, including two women, and recovering a large quantity of stolen electrical cables.

As per police, the theft took place at the Lakshmi Nagar Water Supply Project under the jurisdiction of Basistha Police Station, where approximately 500 feet of electrical cable used to power water pumps was stolen.

Acting on CCTV footage and other technical evidence, the police traced and arrested Jesmina Begum of Sijubari and Amela Khatun of Hatigaon for allegedly carrying out the theft. During the course of the investigation, Imran Ali, also from Sijubari, was arrested for allegedly purchasing the stolen cables from the two women.

The police recovered around 20 kg of PVC electrical cable and a bundle of approximately 13 kg of insulated copper wire from the possession of the accused.

Police said CCTV footage played a crucial role in identifying the suspects, enabling investigators to crack the case within hours of the theft.

As per police, the two women are suspected to be involved in several theft cases reported in the Hatigaon, Basistha, and Beltola areas over the past few months.

More Details are awaited.