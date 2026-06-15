Bodoland Journalists Association Holds A Meeting In Udalguri

Guwahati: The Bodoland Journalists’ Association held its Central Executive Meeting at Kongland Park in Chuklai, under Bhergaon in Udalguri on 14th June, bringing together representatives from all five districts of the Bodoland Territorial Council.

Organised by the Udalguri District Committee of the association and hosted by the Bhergaon Press Club, the meeting witnessed the participation of delegates from Udalguri, Kokrajhar, Tamulpur, Chirang and Baksa. The event focused on organisational matters and issues affecting journalists across the Bodoland region.

The meeting was presided over by Shankar Choudhury, President of the BJA Central Committee. Among those who addressed the gathering were Central Committee advisers Nava Kumar Deka, Gautam Jyoti Talukdar and Abu Bakkar Siddique, along with Central Committee Secretary Ramen Das.

During the event , participants discussed a range of issues concerning the welfare of journalists and the future development of the association. Several important resolutions were adopted, including a decision to submit memorandums to the Chief Minister of Assam and BTC Chief Executive Member Pramod Boro, highlighting matters related to journalists working in the Bodoland region.

At the meeting, Ramen Das focused on the objectives and significance of the executive session, emphasising the need for greater unity and coordinated efforts among media professionals.

The welcome address was delivered by the Secretary of the Udalguri District Committee, while Prafulla Boro, Secretary of the Bhergaon Press Club, proposed the vote of thanks. The meeting served as an important platform for journalists from across the BTC region to exchange views and discuss challenges facing the profession.