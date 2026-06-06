Boyfriend Accused Of Stabbing Woman To Death In Dimoria Is Arrested

Guwahati: A young woman was brutally murdered in the Dimoria area, Guwahati, allegedly by her boyfriend.

Susmita Mandal, the victim, was discovered dead Thursday. She had been stabbed several times with a sharp object. The man accused of killing her is said to have stabbed her up to 17 times.

The accused, Bipul Mallik, had been on the run after the incident. However, in a swift operation, Khetri Police managed to arrest him within 12 hours of the crime while he was reportedly hiding in Guwahati.

The accused was allegedly asked about the crime in front of the camera and confessed to the murder with the dagger, the murder weapon. During the preliminary questioning, he "exhibited no remorse," police officials said.

Susmita's family members have alleged that the accused had lured the girl prior to her death. The incident has left serious doubts as it was said that the accused had been entangled with the victim in the past.

Today, Guwahati police have taken the accused into custody, and further investigation is currently underway.