Celebration in Jagiroad as Government Scraps Proposed Satellite Township Project

Guwahati: Celebrations broke out in Jagiroad area of Morigaon district, after the state government decided to cancel the proposed satellite township project, bringing an end to months of protests by local residents and indigenous organisations.

People of Jagiroad poured onto the streets to celebrate the decision, dancing, singing and bursting firecrackers as news of the government's move spread across the area. Men, women and young people joined the festivities, creating a jubilant atmosphere throughout the locality.

The decision came after discussions between Assam Cabinet Minister Pijush Hazarika and representatives of several indigenous organisations, including the All Tiwa Students' Union, which had been at the forefront of the agitation against the proposed project. Following these talks, the Guwahati Metropolitan Development Authority withdrew its earlier proposal to establish the satellite township in Jagiroad.

The proposed township had sparked widespread opposition from local tribal communities, who feared displacement and the loss of their ancestral land, identity and livelihood. Protesters had argued that the project would threaten their existence by forcing them to leave land that has been home to their communities for generations.

Following the government's decision to abandon the proposal, residents expressed relief and welcomed the move. People of the indigenous community also thanked Minister Pijush Hazarika, describing the decision as people-centric and one that had eased the concerns and uncertainty prevailing in the region.