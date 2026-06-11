Tribal Organisations Protest in Guwahati, Demand Withdrawal of Satellite Township and Kulsi Hydropower Projects

Guwahati: Several tribal organisations from across Assam staged a sit-in demonstration on Thursday at the protest ground in Chachal, Guwahati, demanding the cancellation of the proposed Satellite Township project at Sindhisar in Jagiroad and the Kulsi Hydropower Project over the Ukiam River.

Hundreds of protesters gathered at the gathering, expressing concern that the projects would adversely affect the land rights of indigenous and tribal communities. Demonstrators alleged that the initiatives could result in the displacement of local residents and threaten their traditional ownership of ancestral land.

A number of prominent tribal leaders and Opposition politicians participated in the protest. Addressing the gathering, Assam Jatiya Parishad, leader Lurinjyoti Gogoi states that the indigenous people of Assam are not opposed to development, but would strongly resist any project that endangers their rights and livelihoods in the name of development.

AJP leader Kunki Choudhury stressed the need for transparency in the implementation of such projects and called for comprehensive environmental impact assessments before any work proceeds. He reiterated that local communities are not against development but oppose any move that compromises their land rights.

Leader of the Opposition in the Assam Legislative Assembly, Debabrata Saikia, criticised the BJP-led government, alleging that it was promoting industrial interests without ensuring adequate rehabilitation and compensation for affected residents.

The protesting organisations further claimed that no Free, Prior and Informed Consent (FPIC) had been obtained from the affected communities. They demanded the immediate withdrawal of the projects and vowed to continue their agitation to protect their ancestral lands and indigenous rights.