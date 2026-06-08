CM Himanta Biswa Sarma Retains Key Portfolios as New Ministerial Responsibilities Announced

Guwahati: With the approval of the Governor of Assam, the Government of Assam has announced the allocation of portfolios among members of the Council of Ministers.

Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma will continue to oversee several key departments, including Home and Political Affairs, Public Works Department (Buildings and National Highways), Public Works Department (Roads), Power, Information and Public Relations, and Printing and Stationery. He will also be responsible for any department not specifically allocated to another minister.

The portfolio distribution is as follows:

1) Shri Ashwini Ray Sarkar – Social Justice and Empowerment; Soil Conservation; Welfare of Minorities and Development.

2) Shri Ashok Singhal – Health and Family Welfare; Medical Education and Research.

3) Shri Bimal Borah – Cultural Affairs; Industries, Commerce and Public Enterprises; Act East Policy Affairs.

4) Shri Biswajit Daimary – Handloom, Textiles and Sericulture; Sports and Youth Welfare; Skill, Employment and Entrepreneurship; Indigenous and Tribal Faith and Culture.

5) Shri Jayanta Malla Baruah – Finance; Environment and Forest; Mines and Minerals.

6) Shri Kaushik Rai – Food, Public Distribution and Consumer Affairs; Housing and Urban Affairs; Cooperation.

7) Shri Keshab Mahanta – Revenue and Disaster Management; Science, Technology and Climate Change; General Administration.

8) Shri Krishnendu Paul – Public Health Engineering; Hill Areas; Barak Valley Development.

9) Nilamoni Sen Deka – Animal Husbandry and Veterinary; Fisheries.

10) Shri Pijush Hazarika – Agriculture; Irrigation; Parliamentary Affairs.

11) Dr Ranoj Pegu – School Education; Higher Education; Tribal Affairs (Plains); Information Technology.

12) Shri Susanta Borgohain – Water Resources; Judicial Department.

Extending his best wishes to all members of the Council of Ministers, Chief Minister Sarma expressed confidence that the government would continue to work with dedication and commitment to serve the people of Assam and further accelerate the state's journey towards progress and prosperity.

The latest allocation of responsibilities is expected to strengthen administrative efficiency and support the government's development agenda across key sectors.