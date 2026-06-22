AZARA: Rani Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) celebrates its 23rd raising day

A CORRESPONDENT

AZARA: The 175 Battalion of the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) celebrated its 23rd Raising Day with immense enthusiasm at its headquarters in Rani on Sunday. Officers, personnel, and invited guests attended a series of ceremonial, cultural, and welfare-orientated activities to mark the occasion.

The celebrations began with a tribute to the battalion’s martyrs who sacrificed their lives in the line of duty while serving the nation. Commandant Rajiv Kumar Jha paid homage to the fallen personnel and received a ceremonial guard of honour. A Sainik Sammelan (soldiers’ conference) was also organised, during which the commandant congratulated all ranks on the battalion’s successful completion of 23 years of dedicated service.

A colourful cultural programme showcasing various entertainment and cultural activities was held in the evening, followed by a traditional community feast for personnel, guests and invitees.

Addressing the gathering, the commandant urged all officers and personnel to continue serving the nation with dedication, sincerity and professionalism while upholding the highest traditions of the force.

Coinciding with the Raising Day celebrations, the battalion also observed the 12th International Day of Yoga under the theme “Yoga for Healthy Ageing”. Speaking on the occasion, Commandant Rajiv Kumar Jha highlighted the importance of yoga in maintaining physical and mental well-being and encouraged personnel to adopt it as a regular part of their daily lives.

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