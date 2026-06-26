Economic Blockade Triggers Fuel and LPG Shortage in Kangpokpi, Manipur

Guwahati: Manipur is facing a severe shortage of essential commodities, including LPG cylinders and petrol, as a prolonged economic blockade continues to disrupt supply chains across the state. The blockade has led to a sharp rise in the prices of food grains, fuel and cooking gas, particularly in Kangpokpi district.

The crisis began after an economic blockade was imposed on 13th May after the killing of three Thadou pastors in the Kuki-dominated district. Since then, the movement of essential goods has been severely affected, leaving residents grappling with shortages and soaring prices.

As per sources, the price of a 50 kg bag of rice has risen from Rs1,400–Rs1,700 before the blockade to nearly Rs 4,000. The supply of LPG cylinders has come to a complete halt, while cylinders available on the black market are reportedly being sold for as much as Rs 5,000.

Kangpokpi's is bordered by the Naga-dominated Senapati district to the north and the Meitei-dominated valley districts to the south, has further complicated the transportation of essential commodities. The blockades on key routes have significantly disrupted the movement of goods into the district.

Saitu MLA Haokholet Kipgen said that despite efforts by the state government, the supply of essential commodities remains inadequate. Meanwhile, Thangminlen Kipgen, president of the Sadar Hills (Kangpokpi) civil society organisation, said that National Highway-2, which connects Kangpokpi with Dimapur in Nagaland and carries around 70 per cent of the district's daily supplies, has remained blocked since 13th May.

The impact of the blockade has also affected governance. Deputy Chief Minister Nemcha Kipgen, who represents Kangpokpi in the Manipur Assembly, has reportedly been unable to travel to Imphal since the restoration of the elected government following the revocation of President's Rule. She has been attending official meetings chaired by Chief Minister Y. Khemchand Singh virtually.

Police also said that the movement of 392 vehicles carrying essential commodities along National Highway-37, connecting Assam and Manipur, had been facilitated under security escort. Officials added that strict security measures have been implemented at vulnerable locations to ensure the safe movement of supply vehicles.

Despite these efforts, people of Kangpokpi continue to face acute shortages of fuel, cooking gas and other essential commodities, with prices remaining at record highs.