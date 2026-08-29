Extortion Letters Sent to Tinsukia Businessmen in ULFA, Name, Outfit Denies Involvement

Guwahati: Around 10 businessmen in Doomdooma in Tinsukia district have reportedly received extortion letters allegedly issued in the name of the ULFA(I), causing concern among the local business community.

The letters reportedly bear the names and purported signatures of ULFA(I) finance secretary Lt Gen Michael Asom and assistant finance secretary Major Abhimanyu Asom.

After receiving the letters, the affected businessmen approached the police and reported the matter. Police are looking into the incident and are expected to investigate the source of the letters.

Meanwhile, ULFA(I) has denied any involvement, describing the letters as fake. In a statement, the outfit said it had not issued any extortion letters to businessmen or other individuals in Doomdooma.

The organisation alleged that an unidentified group had misused the names and forged the signatures of its finance secretary and assistant finance secretary to circulate the letters.

ULFA(I) also urged businessmen in Doomdooma to remain vigilant and not cooperate with the group allegedly behind the letters. Police have begun looking into the complaint, while further details regarding the investigation are awaited.