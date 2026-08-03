Flood-Hit Upper Assam to Get Livestock Compensation, Crop Aid and Health Camps

Guwahati: The Assam government on Monday announced a fresh set of relief and rehabilitation measures for flood-affected families in Upper Assam, focusing on livestock losses, crop damage, healthcare and restoration of essential infrastructure.

Sharing the details on social media, Assam Chief Secretary Ravi Kota said eligible households would receive financial assistance for livestock lost in the recent floods. The compensation includes Rs 37,500 per large milch animal (up to three animals), Rs 4,000 per small animal such as goats and pigs (up to 30 animals), and Rs 100 per poultry bird (up to 100 birds).

The government also said damage assessment for crop losses and other livelihood-related losses has begun to ensure financial assistance reaches eligible beneficiaries at the earliest.

According to the latest Assam State Disaster Management Authority (ASDMA) bulletin, the floods have affected 24,460 animals, including 13,835 large animals, 9,754 small animals and 871 poultry birds. Around 15,422 hectares of agricultural land remain affected.

To address post-flood health concerns, the Health and Family Welfare Department will organise mega health camps with specialist doctors in every Assembly constituency across the affected districts. The Animal Husbandry and Veterinary Department will also conduct animal health camps to prevent disease outbreaks among livestock.

The government has released Rs 5.64 crore for cleaning debris from roads, schools, homes and other public places damaged by the floods. Additionally, eligible households will receive Rs 10,000 for the installation of hand tube wells to restore safe drinking water facilities.

The measures form part of the state's ongoing rehabilitation efforts in the worst-hit districts of Sivasagar, Charaideo, Jorhat and Golaghat, which suffered extensive damage due to the recent floods.