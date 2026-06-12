Food Safety Team Seal Barpeta Road Ice Cream Unit Over Labelling Violations

Guwahati: A joint inspection conducted by the Food Safety Team and the District Administration has led to enforcement action against an ice cream manufacturing unit in Barpeta Road following the detection of alleged regulatory violations.

The inspection was carried out on 11th June 2026 under the supervision of the Executive Magistrate. During the operation, officials examined the manufacturing facility and its packaged products to assess compliance with food safety standards and labelling regulations.

As per the team , several packaged products were found to be non-compliant with the labelling requirements prescribed under the Food Safety and Standards Regulations. As part of the investigation, regulatory samples were collected and sent for further analysis to determine the extent of the violations.

Following the inspection, the District Administration, acting under the directions of the Executive Magistrate, sealed the premises as part of the ongoing enforcement proceedings.

The authorities stated that further action will be taken based on the findings of the laboratory analysis and the outcome of the investigation.