Gauhati High Court Rejects Siddharth Sarma’s Plea in Zubeen Garg Case

Guwahati: The Gauhati High Court has rejected an application filed by Siddharth Sarma in connection with the case involving singer Zubeen Garg, upholding the earlier decision of the fast-track court.

Sarma had approached the High Court seeking permission to place a report from a Singapore coroner’s court on record in connection with the case. The application sought to attach the report to the ongoing legal proceedings.

During the hearing, the court considered Sarma’s plea and the request to include the Singapore coroner’s court report as part of the case proceedings. After hearing the matter, the Gauhati High Court rejected the application. With the latest decision, the earlier order passed by the fast-track court remains in force.

The development comes amid ongoing legal proceedings related to the case involving Zubeen Garg. The court’s decision means that the Singapore coroner’s court report will not be included in the proceedings through Sarma’s application at this stage.

More Details are awaited.