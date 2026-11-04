Ghanakanta Gogoi May Face Another Case Posthumously Over Alleged Attempt to Attack Police

Guwahati: Even after Ghanakanta Gogoi’s alleged police encounter at Sivasagar at 3:10am , the prime accused in the 26th October Hotel Bilas Inn shooting in Bora Service Guwahati, may face another criminal case over an alleged attempt to attack police officer during the incident in Sivasagar.

As per reports, Gorisagar Police Station is investigating the alleged attack after making an entry in its General Diary (GD) under number 14 on 4th November .

Police are examining the circumstances surrounding the incident, during which Gogoi allegedly attempted to snatch a service revolver from a police officer and attack the police team while being transported from Guwahati to Sivasagar.

As per report, after the investigation, another case carrying non-bailable charges may be added to Gogoi’s criminal record

Meanwhile, Ghanakanta Gogoi’s body is currently kept at the mortuary of Sivasagar Civil Hospital. His wife, Junmoni Gogoi, has reportedly left for Sivasagar to receive his body.

The latest development comes hours after Gogoi was shot during an alleged escape attempt near Rongmon Dhaba in Phulpanisiga in the early hours of 4th November . He was later taken to hospital, where doctors declared him brought dead.