Hotel Bilas Inn Shooting: Families of Victims Express Relief Over Ghanakanta Gogoi’s Death

Guwahati: The Helena Bharali’s family those killed in the 26th October, Hotel Bilas Inn shooting in Bora Service, Guwahati have reacted emotionally after the death of prime accused Ghanakanta Gogoi in police encounter in Sivasagar district at 3: 10am on 4th November.

Narayan Das’s son, whose father was among the five people killed in the shooting, said the I police firing had brought some relief to the family.

“What he did was inhuman. My father was an innocent man. He was shot dead,” he said.

He added that his father was the sole breadwinner of the family and that they were finding it difficult to manage without him. Appealing to the state government, he urged the government to extend support to the bereaved family. He also thanked the Assam Police and the government.

Meanwhile, Rinika Kashyap’s brother said the family was relieved by the news of Ghanakanta Gogoi’s death and thanked the Assam Police for delivering justice.

He said the family had not yet decided whether to take the two children to Manipur but would prioritise their future. He also said they would take the children to Barpeta to complete the religious rituals.

Helena Bharali’s mother, Tunglata Bharali, also expressed relief, saying the family had been living in fear and could now find some peace.

Thanking the Chief Minister, she said, “Truth always triumphs.”