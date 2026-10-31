Ghanakanta Gogoi Taken Away from Latasil Police Station with Face Covered

Guwahati: The accused in the Bilas Inn shooting, Ghanakanta Gogoi today, was taken away from Latasil Police Station with his face covered in black cloth. Security was also tightened outside the hotel after the latest developments in the case.

Meanwhile, questions have emerged over how Gogoi obtained a licenced gun from Nagaland, despite an alleged restriction imposed by the state government on issuing gun licences to civilians.

Reports suggest that Nagaland’s Home Department had prohibited the issuance of firearm licences to ordinary citizens through a notification issued in 2003. This has raised questions about the circumstances under which Gogoi secured a licence in the state and whether any special grounds were cited for its approval.

Separately, Gogoi’s lawyer has disputed reports that his wife, Junmoni Gogoi, surrendered before the police. As per lawyer’s statement, she appeared at the police station in response to a police summons and did not surrender voluntarily.

The developments come as investigators continue to probe the circumstances surrounding the shooting at Hotel Bilas Inn, which claimed five lives injuring one.