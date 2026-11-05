Ghanakanta Gogoi’s Body to Be Taken to Native Village After Post-Mortem

Guwahati: The family of Ghanakanta Gogoi, the prime accused in the Hotel Bilas Inn shooting case, is preparing to take his body to his native village in Lebangkula Gaon , located in Naharkatiya, Dibrugarh, after the post-mortem examination at Assam Medical College and Hospital in Dibrugarh.

Today, Ghanakanta Gogoi’s brother, who arrived at AMCH to receive the body, said that Ghanakanta Gogoi had been doing well earlier and that the family did not know what had led to the situation. He added that Gogoi used to visit the village occasionally but had left home many years ago.

The villagers have also begun preparations for his last rites. His body is expected to be taken to the family residence in Lebangkula after the post-mortem examination. However, the examination had not been completed at the time of reporting.

Meanwhile, Satyendra Pathak, who was injured in the 26th October firing at Hotel Bilas Inn in Bora Service Guwahati, was discharged from Gauhati Medical College and Hospital at around 11 am on Thursday after 11 days of treatment.