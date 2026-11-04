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Ghanakanta Gogoi’s Post-Mortem to Be Conducted at AMCH

The post-mortem examination of Ghanakanta Gogoi will be conducted at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh
Ghanakanta Gogoi’s Post-Mortem to Be Conducted at AMCH
Ghanakanta Gogoi’s Post-Mortem to Be Conducted at AMCH
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Guwahati: The post-mortem examination of Ghanakanta Gogoi, the prime accused in the 26TH October  Hotel Bilas Inn  Bora Service, shooting in Guwahati, will be conducted at Assam Medical College and Hospital (AMCH) in Dibrugarh, instead of Sivasagar Civil Hospital.

Meanwhile, reactions have continued to pour in after Gogoi’s death in police  encounter in Sivasagar district in the early hours of  4th November .

Relatives of Satyendra Pathak, who sustained bullet injuries during the Hotel Bilas Inn shooting, expressed relief after learning about Gogoi’s death. “There is no point in allowing a monster like Ghanakanta to remain in this society. We are relieved to hear about the encounter,” a relative of Pathak said.

Pathak was injured in the shooting allegedly carried out by Gogoi and is currently undergoing treatment at Gauhati Medical College and Hospital (GMCH).

Barpeta MLA Deepak Kumar Das also reacted to the development, saying, “The burden on this earth has been reduced by one today.”

The legislator further stated that Gogoi’s wife, Junmoni Gogoi, should also be brought under the purview of the investigation.

Gogoi was killed in police firing near Rongmon Dhaba in Phulpanisiga, Sivasagar, after  an alleged attempt to escape while being transported by a police team.

Also Read- Ghanakanta Gogoi May Face Another Case Posthumously Over Alleged Attempt to Attack Police

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