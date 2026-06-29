Overworked and Poorly Maintained ACs Are Fueling Deadly Fires Across Delhi-NCR

Guwahati: Today, massive fire on the 21st floor of a Noida residential building, reportedly triggered by an air conditioner explosion, has brought renewed attention to the growing hazard of AC blasts in the Delhi-NCR region amidst extreme heatwaves. While no casualties were reported in the Sector 119 incident, the event underscores the dangers posed by cooling appliances under constant strain.

AC once considered a luxury, are now essential for many households, often leading to prolonged usage. This continuous operation, especially during soaring temperatures across northern India, exposes vulnerabilities in AC units, particularly those that are older or not well-maintained. Fire services in the region have noted a significant number of summer emergencies linked to electrical issues, including AC faults.

The mechanics behind these explosions point to a dangerous build-up of internal pressure and heat within the AC unit. The compressor, located in the outdoor unit, is a primary factor. During intense heat, it works overtime to circulate refrigerant and extract warmth, leading to overheating and increased internal pressure. This problem is exacerbated if condenser coils are clogged with dust and dirt, a common issue with units used for extended periods without proper cleaning, which prevents heat from dissipating effectively.

This pressure build-up can lead to refrigerant gas leaks, often occurring from worn pipes or joints. If this leaking gas comes into contact with a spark from faulty wiring or a failing capacitor, it can ignite suddenly, causing an explosion and subsequent fire. Electrical faults further compound the risk; prolonged AC operation can melt wire insulation, while frequent voltage fluctuations during peak summer can lead to short circuits.

Several high-profile incidents this year highlight the severity of the issue. In Hauz Khas, an AC blast tragically claimed the life of a retired IAS officer. Another devastating fire in Vivek Vihar, also attributed to an AC unit, resulted in nine fatalities. Incidents in areas like New Friends Colony and other parts of Noida further contribute to the rising tally of AC-related emergencies. Many of these incidents involve older models, units that have not been serviced adequately, or those with cheap/incorrect refrigerant refills and blocked outdoor units.

As dependence on air conditioners increases, regular maintenance checks on critical components such as compressors, wiring, coils, and refrigerant levels are becoming crucial to mitigate the risks of these dangerous explosions and ensure the safety of residents in the Delhi-NCR region.