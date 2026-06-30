Guwahati: Female Employee Allegedly Assaulted at Petrol Pump in Bhetapara

Guwahati: A woman employee at a fuel station in Guwahati's Bhetapara was allegedly assaulted by a couple who had arrived to refuel their vehicle on Monday night . The incident took place at Kamakhya Energy Point, where a verbal altercation between the customers and a staff member reportedly escalated into a physical assault.

The victim has been identified as Mitali Baruah, an employee of the fuel station. As per reports, the dispute intensified rapidly, resulting in the couple allegedly attacking her.

In a shocking turn of events, the accused are also alleged to have attempted to forcibly remove the victim's clothing in full public view, drawing strong reactions from people present at the fuel station.

One of the accused has been identified as Shikha Thakuriya, who, along with her partner, was reportedly involved in the assault.

However, conflicting allegations have emerged following an altercation at the Petrol pump, with both a female employee and a female customer accusing each other of assault. The customer has also alleged that her vehicle was damaged during the incident.

Police team from Basistha Police Station arrived at the scene shortly after the incident and brought the situation under control, preventing further escalation. Police have launched an investigation to establish the exact sequence of events. Police have detained the person involved and launched investigation . The exact circumstances surrounding the altercation are yet to be established.