Guwahati Rehab Centre Owner Detained for Alleged Drug Consumption

Guwahati: Questions have been raised over the functioning and licensing of a rehabilitation centre in Guwahati after its owner was allegedly detained for consuming drugs during a police operation.

Zahir Alam Ali, owner of Priority Foundation, a rehabilitation centre in Satgaon, was reportedly detained by Basistha Police during an operation in the Khanapara area. The action was part of a wider crackdown on drug consumption and the alleged supply of narcotics in the city.

As per reports, police detained several people suspected of consuming drugs, along with alleged drug suppliers. Ali was reportedly among those detained on suspicion of drug consumption.

After his detention, he was sent to a rehabilitation facility for treatment. The development has raised questions about how a person allegedly involved in drug consumption obtained permission to operate a rehabilitation centre. Police are expected to examine the circumstances under which the centre’s licence was granted and determine whether all prescribed rules and eligibility requirements were fulfilled.

The case has brought the licensing and functioning of rehabilitation centres in Guwahati under scrutiny.

Further details are awaited.