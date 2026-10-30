Himanta Biswa Sarma Unveils Khel Maharan 3.0 Logo, Theme Song and Mascot

Guwahati: The Assam government today, unveiled the logo, official mascot, jersey and theme song for the third edition of Khel Maharan, setting the stage for the statewide sporting event scheduled to begin on 7th November 2026.

The unveiling ceremony was held at the Sri Sri Damodardev International Auditorium at Srimanta Sankaradeva Kalakshetra in Guwahati at 4.30 pm, with Chief Minister Dr. Himanta Biswa Sarma attending as the chief guest. Sports Minister Biswajit Daimary was also present at the event.

The visual identity of Khel Maharan 3.0 has been created by famous young doodle artist Santanu Hazarika. The logo highlights eight sporting disciplines: athletics, yogasana, chess, boxing, aquathlon, football, volleyball and swimming.

The third edition will also introduce dedicated sporting platforms for different age groups. One of the key additions is the ‘Shoishab Krida Samaroh’, designed for children below 12 years of age, alongside the main Khel Maharan categories.

The official mascot, ‘Maharaj Dodan’, draws inspiration from the cultural heritage of the Rabha community and reflects the traditional identity of the region.

Khel Maharan has emerged as a platform to encourage sporting participation and identify talent across Assam. With the launch of its new visual identity and additional categories, the third edition aims to bring more participants, particularly young children, into organised sporting activities.