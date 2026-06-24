Lionel Messi at 39: Football Icon Continues to Rewrite History

New Delhi: Argentine football great Lionel Messi celebrated his 39th birthday on Wednesday, adding another milestone to a career widely regarded as one of the most remarkable in the history of the sport.

From his rise through Barcelona’s famed youth system to becoming a global superstar, Messi has built a legacy defined by extraordinary consistency, record-breaking performances and an unrivalled collection of honours. Over the years, he has amassed multiple domestic and international titles, while also securing a record eight Ballon d'Or awards.

Having fulfilled his lifelong ambition by guiding Argentina to FIFA World Cup glory in 2022, Messi has continued to excel well into the later stages of his career. Since joining Inter Miami, he has remained a major influence on and off the pitch, helping raise the profile of football in the United States.

His longevity remains one of the defining features of his career. Messi is among the select few players to have appeared in six FIFA World Cups and continues to break records at the ongoing 2026 tournament. Recent performances have further strengthened his standing as one of football’s all-time greats.

As he enters his 40th year, Messi’s influence on the game remains as significant as ever, inspiring generations of footballers and fans across the globe.