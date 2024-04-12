MANIPUR : The Assam Rifles successfully arrested a suspected cadre of the Kanglei Yawol Kanna Lup (KYKL) in a recent operation along the Manipur-Myanmar border, an official statement said on Wednesday. The operation at Yangonupokpi village in Tengnoupal district yielded key items including currency notes from India and Myanmar, as well as documents and ammunition The Kurun Assam Gun on Wednesday began a full-scale search for work focusing on forested areas bordering Myanmar.

During the operation, the security team spotted a person walking suspiciously through the forest foliage, prompting a quick closure and blocking possible escape routes. After a thorough chase, the suspect was arrested by the Assam Rifles his relationship with KYKL. The arrested person was found in possession of a large amount of cash, which included two Indian and Myanmar documents, indicating the possibility of cross-border activities along with incriminating documents and firearms were recovered from the suspect.

The arrested culprit was then dramatically blindfolded to show local photographers in the presence of security personnel. The suspect and the recovered item were soon handed over to the concerned police authorities for further investigation and legal proceedings. But the incident highlights the ongoing efforts of security forces to curb insurgent activities along Manipur’s dangerous border with Myanmar.

The recovery of cash and weapons across borders highlights the difficult challenges authorities have in maintaining security in the region.This latest operation marks a significant step forward in sustainment efforts peacefully and securely along the Indo-Myanmar border to curb insurgent activities. The Assam Rifles remain vigilant and proactive in their efforts to ensure safety and security in the border areas.