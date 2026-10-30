Assam Rifles DG Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhera assesses Kakching security

KAKCHING: Director General of Assam Rifles, Lieutenant General Vikas Lakhera, visited the Kakching Garrison in Manipur to review operational preparedness and assess the prevailing security grid in the region, officials said here. Accompanied by Major General Gaurav Sharma, Inspector General of Assam Rifles (South), the DG AR reviewed the operational readiness of the forces and commended the troops for their high morale, professionalism, and unwavering dedication to maintaining peace and security. Emphasising youth empowerment alongside operational vigilance, Lt Gen Lakhera also visited the 'DAKSHATA DHAMA' Hospitality Skill Centre situated at the garrison. (ANI)

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