Meghalaya Border Village Protests Fence Alignment, Seeks Construction Along Zero Line

Meghalya: Residents of Lyngkhong village, situated along the India–Bangladesh border in Meghalaya, hold a protest on 7th June, demanding that the proposed border fence be constructed along the zero line rather than further inside Indian territory.

The villagers submitted a memorandum to the Sub-Divisional Officer (SDO) of Pynursla, urging the Government to immediately suspend the ongoing fencing work until their problems are addressed officially.

Lyngkhong is one of the few border villages where homes are located just a few metres from the border in Bangladesh. Under the current international norms, border fencing is generally made at least 150 yards from the zero line. People fear that the current alignment would leave the village outside the fenced area, effectively isolating it from the rest of India.

“We are not opposed to border fencing, but we want it to be constructed along the zero line so that our village remains within Indian territory and inside the fenced area,” said village head Ramu.

As per local people , the village has largely remained separated from Bangladesh by a bamboo barrier made during the COVID-19 pandemic, with little change in the situation since then. Villagers argue that the proposed fencing route could create long-term challenges related to accessibility, security and the future of the settlement.

Meanwhile, the Government and police stated that the fencing project is part of ongoing efforts to strengthen security along the international border. Authorities also revealed that the Government of India has raised with Bangladesh the possibility of constructing a single-row fence along the zero line in areas where settlements may be adversely affected. However, a final decision from Bangladesh is still awaited for further confirmation.