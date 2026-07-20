Midnight Birthday Celebration on Guwahati Flyover Lands Couple in Legal Trouble

Guwahati: Guwahatians witnessed another birthday celebration at Kumar Bhaskar Varma Flyover in Guwahati, prompting police to register a case after the gathering allegedly disrupted traffic and raised serious safety concerns.

As per police sources, the incident occurred at around 12.10 am on the night of July 16–17. Acting on credible inputs and a video that went viral on social media platforms , police found that a group of individuals had gathered on the flyover to celebrate a birthday.

The main accused has been identified as L. Ajoybi Sarma aged 32, a resident of Rupnagar in Guwahati. He was reportedly accompanied by several others during the celebration.

Police said the group had parked a vehicle on the flyover while celebrating, obstructing the normal flow of traffic. The incident caused inconvenience to commuters and created a potentially hazardous situation for motorists using the bridge.

In response, the police have reiterated strict restrictions on the Kumar Bhaskar Varma Flyover to ensure public safety and the smooth movement of traffic. Parking, unnecessary stopping, photography, performing stunts, rash driving and overspeeding on the flyover are strictly prohibited.

After the incident, Bharalumukh Police registered a case (No. 114/2026) under relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS), 2023, relating to public nuisance, unsafe acts and obstruction of traffic.

Police said an investigation is underway and that further legal action will be taken based on the findings.

Guwahati police team have also urged members of the public to refrain from organising such celebrations on busy roads and flyovers, warning that such activities endanger lives and disrupt the smooth movement of traffic.