MLA Lays Foundation for the Road Linking Hatsingimari to Kharuabandha Under PMGSY Scheme

Guwahati: The foundation stone has been laid for an important road connecting the HM Road at Hatsingimari to Kharuabandha via the Public Health Engineering Department office in South Salmara-Mankachar district. The initiative is expected to improve rural connectivity and boost local development in the region.

The foundation stone was formally inaugurated by Mankachar MLA Mohibur Rohman during a public programme held at Hatsingimari, the district headquarters. The MLA also highlighted that, in addition to this road, the inauguration of work on seven roads across different areas of the constituency is scheduled for the day.

These roads will pass through several Gaon Panchayat areas, including Fekamari, Kanaimara, Pathuria, Hazarhat, and Tumni. The projects are being implemented under the Pradhan Mantri Gram Sadak Yojana through the Public Works Department.

While addressing the media, the MLA stated that the development works are aimed at improving rural infrastructure and ensuring better connectivity for remote villages. He further appealed to local residents to remain vigilant and actively monitor the quality of construction work to ensure that the roads are built to standard and serve the public effectively.

The programme witnessed participation from local representatives and residents, marking a significant step towards strengthening road infrastructure in the district.