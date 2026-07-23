'No Action Against Students': Sonam Wangchuk's Condition to End Hunger Strike

New Delhi: Activist Sonam Wangchuk is willing to end his 26-day hunger strike if the government gives an assurance that no legal action will be taken against students protesting the alleged NEET paper leak. Without such a guarantee, he said, he would continue his fast indefinitely.

Speaking from Medanta Hospital in Gurugram, where he was shifted after the Delhi High Court permitted his transfer from Safdarjung Hospital for continued medical care, Wangchuk said July 22 marked the 25th day of his fast.

In a video message, the 59-year-old activist said he had lost around 11 kg of body weight along with significant muscle mass, but remained stable.

Wangchuk commended the student protesters for maintaining peace despite allegedly facing a police baton charge, provocation and stone-pelting during the demonstrations.

Furthermore, He said leaders from both the ruling party and the opposition had visited him and appealed to him to end his fast. While acknowledging his wish to resume normal work, Wangchuk said he would do so only if the government guarantees that no legal action will be taken against the young protesters demanding accountability in the paper leak case.

In a separate message, He also thanked Union Ministers J.P. Nadda and Jitendra Singh for visiting him at the hospital, saying the ministers had assured him that the government would consider compensation for the families of NEET aspirants who allegedly died by suicide following the paper leak controversy.

He added that the ministers also assured him the issue would be discussed in Parliament to ensure accountability, including consideration of protesters' demands concerning Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan.

Earlier, on 18 July, Wangchuk was removed by Delhi Police from the Jantar Mantar protest site after three weeks of fasting during protests organised by the Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) over the alleged examination paper leak. He has continued his hunger strike from the hospital while receiving medical care.