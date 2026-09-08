Second Assamese Expatriate Appears Before Court in Zubeen Garg Case

Guwahati : Today, the hearing in the Zubeen Garg case continued before a fast-track court, with Singapore-based Assamese woman Susmita Goswami appearing before the court to record her statement.

Goswami is the second Assamese expatriate to appear before the court in connection with the case. Parikshit Sharma, became the first Assamese resident of Singapore to record his statement before the special court

Susmita Goswami was present at the yacht party in Singapore where the late singer spent his final moments. She is reportedly considered an eyewitness to the events surrounding Garg’s final moments.

Her statement before the fast-track court is expected to be significant as the court examines the circumstances surrounding the singer’s death and the events that took place during the yacht party.

The hearing forms part of the ongoing judicial proceedings aimed at establishing the circumstances that led to Garg’s death and determining the course of the case.

The court is continuing to examine evidence and statements relating to the events in Singapore, where the singer died. Goswami’s appearance is likely to draw attention as proceedings move forward and further details emerge regarding the events surrounding the singer’s final hours.