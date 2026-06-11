Security Forces Destroy 16 Bunkers During Major Operation in Ukhrul

Manipur: The Security forces have dismantled 16 unauthorised bunkers and recovered a cache of weapons and ammunition during a joint operation in Manipur’s Ukhrul district.

Based on specific intelligence inputs regarding armed groups allegedly planning attacks on remote hill villages, Manipur Police, in coordination with central paramilitary forces, launched an operation in the Horei Kaphung Hills, also known as the Lower Leishan Ridge area.

As per police, the operation lasted nearly five hours. During the search, security personnel spotted around a dozen armed people positioned on a hilltop. While several suspects managed to flee the area, eight people were arrested by the forces.

As part of the operation, security personnel dismantled 16 bunkers believed to have been erected without authorisation. They also recovered a significant quantity of arms, ammunition and other war-like stores. The seized items included one submachine gun (SMG) carbine, four bolt-action rifles, one 9mm pistol, a single-barrel 12-bore gun, live ammunition, spent cartridge cases and a radio communication set.

Police stated that the detained people were disarmed and later released after being warned against carrying weapons or entering restricted hill areas. The recovered arms have been handed over to the concerned police station for further legal proceedings.

Police have intensified surveillance in the region and affirmed that search and area-domination operations will continue to ensure public safety and maintain peace and stability.