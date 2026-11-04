Sikkim Records Clean Air as Delhi’s AQI Rises to ‘Very Poor’ at 373

Guwahati: As Delhi’s air quality deteriorated to the ‘Very Poor’ category, with the Air Quality Index (AQI) reaching 373, Sikkim has recorded comparatively cleaner air, with all monitored locations reporting readings within the ‘Good’ or ‘Satisfactory’ categories.

As per data released by the State Pollution Control Board, Sikkim, covering eight monitoring stations between January and August 2026, none of the locations recorded an AQI above 100. The highest reading was 81, recorded at Rangpo in East Sikkim in February.

The data also highlighted better air quality in the state’s higher-altitude regions. Pelling in West Sikkim recorded AQI readings of 19 in July and 20 in August, while Chungthang in North Sikkim maintained readings between 28 and 31 throughout the eight-month period.

The contrast comes as Delhi’s AQI entered the ‘Very Poor’ category on 2nd November for the first time this season, prompting the Commission for Air Quality Management (CAQM) to implement Stage II of the Graded Response Action Plan (GRAP).

With Diwali scheduled for 8th November , concerns over a further deterioration in air quality in the national capital have also intensified.

Under India’s National AQI classification, readings between 0 and 50 fall under the ‘Good’ category, indicating minimal health impact, while the ‘Very Poor’ category is associated with an increased risk of respiratory illnesses following prolonged exposure.