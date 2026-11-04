Singer Kanika Kapoor Announces Separation from Husband Gautam Hathiramani

Guwahati: The Bollywood singer Kanika Kapoor has announced her separation from her husband, Gautam Hathiramani, after four years of marriage. The ‘Baby Doll’ singer shared the news through an Instagram Story on Tuesday, requesting privacy and understanding as the couple prepare to move forward separately.

The announcement came a day after Kanika Kapoor removed photographs from their wedding celebrations from her social media accounts, sparking speculation about their relationship.

Confirming their decision, the 48-year-old singer shared a statement addressed to friends and family, writing, “Dear friends and family, after much thought and consideration, my husband and I are going our separate ways. I am grateful for the time we shared and wish him well for the future. I sincerely ask for kindness and respect for our privacy as we move forward. Love, Kanika.”

Kanika married Gautam in May 2022 in a wedding ceremony held in London. Her three children from her previous marriage , daughters Aayana and Samara, and son Yuvraaj were also part of the celebrations.

Before marrying Gautam, Kanika was married to businessman Raj Chandok in 1998, when she was just 18. After their wedding, she moved to London, where she lived for several years while raising their three children. The couple separated in 2012.

The singer has previously addressed speculation surrounding the reasons behind the breakdown of her second marriage, dismissing rumours of infidelity and claims that she was unwilling to relocate to Lagos, where Gautam is based.

She also criticised narratives that unfairly place the blame on women when marriages come to an end. With her latest announcement, Kanika has requested privacy as she and Gautam begin a new chapter in their lives.